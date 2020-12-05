BLACK RIVER — The village is one step closer to having a new downtown business. Two years ago, with support from the village Board of Trustees and members of the community, village resident Betsy Hennessey received a $263,000 Restore NY grant to renovate a downtown building.
Originally, Mrs. Hennessey planned to convert the former library, at 102-104 Maple St., into a cafe and food market building on the concept of the seasonal farm stand she has had on the property for several years. Now, due in part to the pandemic, she has refocused on creating a bakery featuring New York City style bagels.
“My husband Sean has perfected the New York City style bagels which are good for breakfast or lunch and artisan breads,” she said, noting the shop would also have a beverage bar with locally sourced products. “We are focusing on the bakery aspect. We know there is a market for that.”
Final site plans for the new business which will include a deck on the river side, window service along with two upstairs apartments have been approved by the village Planning Board pending Jefferson County Planning Board approval. The village Planning Board is also requiring the completion of the parking lot paving project to be completed within two years. The property will include 12 parking spaces including two for each apartment, handicap spaces and public parking for the adjoining village property.
Mrs. Hennessey said once the county gives the go ahead, the project’s managers, Aubertine and Currie Architecture, Engineers and Land Surveyors, Watertown, will put the construction work out to bid.
The owners have already contributed “sweat equity” by doing demolition work on the interior, she said.
To help with startup costs, Mrs. Hennessey has started selling merchandise featuring their Hennessey’s BRB logo at Teespring.com/stores/brb-caf.
The proposed new business has received much community support throughout the process and especially at the recent public hearing with community members sending emails and letters of support as well as commenting during the online meeting.
Former village trustee and mayor Doris Gorham McLallen, who has invested in the project, wrote a letter of support stating she was excited to hear of a revitalization of the once vibrant downtown area.
Mrs. Hennessey said they are interested in more investors and anyone interested could email her at hennesseybetsy@gmail.com.
“The community support has been wonderful,” she said. “It’s hard for a mom and pop place to get started but the community has been very loyal.”
Barring delay in obtaining construction materials and labor, Mrs. Hennessey hopes to open in the fall of 2021.
“We are moving forward the best we can,” she said.
