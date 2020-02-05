WATERTOWN — City firefighters evacuated six homes and blocked traffic to a portion of South Massey Street Wednesday evening in response to a gas leak at 150 S. Massey St. .
One person was found injured inside the home at 150 S. Massey St., but City Fire Chief Dale C. Hermon said he was unaware of the specific injuries and whether the injuries pertained to the leak. City police transported the individual to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment. At the same time, nearby residents were evacuated from their South Massey and Stone Street homes.
City Department of Public Works employees set up barricades blocking the 100 and 200 blocks of South Massey Street and 300 to 400 block of Stone Street. Responders arrived at about 5:15 p.m.
National Grid workers were able to shut off the gas at 6:38 p.m., allowing firefighters to further survey the properties.
“It may take awhile for the vapors to leave before it’s safe for people to return,” to their homes, Mr. Hermon said.
Jefferson County deputies assisted with traffic control at the scene.
Mr. Hermon said enough gas and an ignition could have caused an explosion, prompting the evacuation and blockade.
“The concentration of gas was too risky,” he said.
