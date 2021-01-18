WATERTOWN — A local radio disc jockey is the sixth candidate interested in replacing City Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia, who is resigning at the end of the month.
Lance D. Hale, 50, who lives on Thompson Boulevard, sent a letter of interest and resume to Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith last week to notify him he wants to be considered for the soon-to-be vacancy.
“I’m putting my hat in the ring because I think I can make a difference,” he said.
He discussed his plans with his wife Molly before they decided it was a time for him to get more involved in the community.
At the Jan. 4 council meeting, Councilman Roshia announced he was resigning, citing a new job in Syracuse. He has served one year of a four-year term.
Mr. Hale, a DJ with Community Broadcasters and WOTT 94 Rock, has lived in Watertown for 13 years after coming here for the job. He and his wife relocated from Fort Myers, Fla., after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Charlie.
If he’s not appointed to the council seat, the father of three plans to run for council this fall.
He works at the radio station with former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham, who advised him to keep up on current city issues before an appointment.
Mr. Hale hasn’t talked to Mayor Smith yet about his interest, or to find out about the interview process.
Former council candidates Patrick Hickey and Robert T. Schorr also want to be considered for the seat. Calvin Stanley also has expressed interest in running.
Timothy Babcock, who expressed interest in filling a previous council vacancy, is widely believed to be another applicant for the position.
Donnie Lee Barrigar, known for his stance as a “flat earther,” was the first person who announced he was interested in the seat.
The entire council will appoint Roshia’s replacement. But it’s unclear what the process will be to choose a successor.
When 19 people expressed interest in a vacancy the last time council had to fill a vacancy, council members brought in applicants for interviews before selecting Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo in January 2019. She replaced Mark C. Walczyk, who was elected the state Assembly.
This time, the successful applicant will be expected to serve until Dec. 31 of this year. The new council member will have to run for election in November. If the appointee wins in November they will serve remainder of Councilman Roshia’s term.
Interested applicants each must send a letter and a resume to the mayor’s office or by email by Jan. 31. The address is: Jeffrey M. Smith; Mayor, City of Watertown; Suite 302, City Hall, 245 Washington St.; Watertown, NY 13601; or email jsmith@watertown-ny.gov.
