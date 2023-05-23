Volunteers asked to help with Mannsville planting

Plantings are intended to restore areas where invasive species have been removed as part of a riparian restoration initiative led by SLELO PRISM.

MANNSVILLE — Volunteers are needed to assist with planting to occur June 24-29 at the Lakeview Wildlife Management Area South Sandy Creek car-top boat launch at 2234 Route 3 in Mannsvillle. Planting will begin promptly at 9 a.m. with a planting demonstration. Volunteers can help with planting or assist with photography, registration and other needs.

Plantings are intended to restore areas where invasive species have been removed as part of a multi-year riparian restoration initiative being led by SLELO PRISM.

