MANNSVILLE — Volunteers are needed to assist with planting to occur June 24-29 at the Lakeview Wildlife Management Area South Sandy Creek car-top boat launch at 2234 Route 3 in Mannsvillle. Planting will begin promptly at 9 a.m. with a planting demonstration. Volunteers can help with planting or assist with photography, registration and other needs.
Plantings are intended to restore areas where invasive species have been removed as part of a multi-year riparian restoration initiative being led by SLELO PRISM.
“Volunteers have an extremely important role in this project and in protecting our lands and waters,” Brittney Rogers, SLELO PRISM’s Aquatic Restoration, and Resiliency Coordinator, said. “By conducting restoration where we have suppressed riparian invasive species, we are supporting the recovery of native plants, which improves the quality and resilience of South Sandy Creek.”
No experience is needed. Tools will be provided and volunteers will be teamed up and assigned an area to install plants. Those interested in volunteering for this event can register online at sleloinvasives.org/event/volunteer-opportunities or contact Megan Pistolese-Shaw at 315-387-3600 x7724.
