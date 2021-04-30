CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and Elks Lodge 1762 have selected Robert M. Sligar as the 2020 Citizen of the Year.
Mr. Sligar, a loan officer at Carthage Savings and Loan, will be honored May 19 during a dinner at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St.
Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 with a choice of prime rib or fish. Cost is $25 per person with reservations required by calling 315-493-3590 or emailing carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
The honoree was nominated by Adam Fuller for being active in a number of community organizations including the Elks and Chamber of Commerce.
“Robert’s involvement in these organizations has improved the welfare of our community,” said Mr. Fuller in his nomination. “His actions have helped and raised funds for youth, veterans and important community institutions.”
