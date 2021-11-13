MANNSVILLE — The Mannsville Fire Department responded to at least two different instances of vehicles going off the slush-covered road Saturday evening on Interstate 81, including one vehicle that was involved in a possible rollover.
Emergency medical services were requested for at least one of the crashes, but according to the fire department, there were no injuries to report and the accidents appeared as though they were caused by the road conditions.
The incidents occurred on Interstate 81 exit 39 in the southbound lane and exit 40 in the northbound lane. No other vehicles were involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.