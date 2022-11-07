WATERTOWN — An apartment fire Sunday morning has displaced a family, according to city fire officials.
At about 11 a.m., city fire crews were dispatched to 935 Academy St. and found the downstairs apartment of the duplex filled with smoke.
Officials said the fire was cut down within minutes, and the damage was contained to the downstairs apartment bedroom, with some smoke damage outside the room. Fire officials said the damage was minimal, and repairs should be simple to complete.
All occupants made it out safely, and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross’s Watertown outpost said that it’s helping three adults and one child after the fire put them out of their home.
The investigation was completed a few hours after the fire was put out, and officials said the cause is officially undetermined, but they suspect that smoking may have led to the accident.
