WATERTOWN — Gaffney Drive off Coffeen Street was closed for about an hour Wednesday morning after a second-floor balcony caught fire when no one was home.
At about 8:30 a.m., city fire and police were dispatched to the Ontario Village Apartments. They found a small amount of flames showing from a second-floor unit porch. Crews used a hose to extinguish the flames before knocking out some boards.
The resident who lives there was not there at the time of the fire, and it appears there were no injuries.
The cause is under investigation.
