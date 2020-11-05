WATERTOWN — At least 13 absentee ballots meant for other counties or states were mistakenly given to the Jefferson County Board of Elections during this year’s election.
According to Jude Seymour, the Republican election commissioner for Jefferson County, elections workers found the ballots as they were emptying the collection bins for absentee ballots at the various polling sites across the county.
He said he wasn’t surprised to see a few people had mistakenly dropped their ballots off at Jefferson County polling sites.
“I had a couple people during early voting try to drop off ballots for places like The Bronx or Queens, and I had to tell them, ‘If I take that from you, the only thing I’m going to do is stick it in the mail,’” he said.
He said it seemed like a few people thought all Boards of Elections in the state were part of one large organization, and were all working together. That is not the case, as each county in New York state has its own, independent Board of Elections.
Eleven ballots mistakenly given to Jefferson County were meant for other counties in the state, but two were for other states. One was for Michigan, and another for California. Mr. Seymour said he sent all 13 to their proper destinations on Thursday. Each ballot had to be inserted into a mailing envelope, as many of the ballots the county received were not already in one. Mr. Seymour said he addressed each envelope by hand, but they were not removed from their secrecy envelopes.
Mr. Seymour said he and his Democratic counterpart, Michelle LaFave, had looked into state election law, and they believe the ballots meant for other New York state counties will be considered valid.
“Our interpretation of the law was that if a ballot was received by any Board of Elections in New York state on time, then it was considered timely,” he said.
He added that he’s not sure if the ballots intended for California or Michigan will be considered valid.
Election administrators in those two states could not be reached for comment Thursday.
