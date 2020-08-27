HENDERSON — Often the subject of daydreams and musings, winning $1 million has become a reality for 75-year-old Henderson resident Jeanette N. Beamer.
Mrs. Beamer said she would buy lottery tickets when she could afford them. She went to Fargo’s Family Market in Henderson on Aug. 10 to buy tickets and won $40.
Thinking to herself that her winnings were enough to buy a half order of wings for lunch, she went to order them and noticed green tickets in front of her. She asked the girl at the counter to give her four of the tickets — $5 Bonus 9’s scratch offs. The first ticket, she won $30, getting her the money back she spent on the tickets.
Next, she won more than she could ever have imagined — her $5 scratch off yielded $1 million in winnings.
“I’m just standing there like, ‘Wow,’” she said. “I said to the girl ‘I got the jackpot!’ We were so excited we ran it through the machine and it said big winner, she was just as excited as I was. ... I stayed there about a half-hour to forty-five minutes before I dared drive home — I was so excited. I’ve never won anything really in my life worth winning.”
Mrs. Beamer retired from working mostly in the restaurant business when she was 62, going back to work sometimes. After she lost her second husband, Arthur W. Beamer, five years ago, she said she was struggling to make ends meet most of the time.
She said since she won, she doesn’t have a financial care in the world.
“It’s made my life so much easier, it’s unreal,” she said. “I was really struggling, it’s hard to live on Social Security.”
Mrs. Beamer grew up in the Mannsville area and lived there before moving to the Henderson area with her husband in 1986. Before her big windfall, the largest monetary amount she won was about $300.
When she returned home that day, the first person she called was her neighbor, who plays a lot of scratch off games, to tell him the good news. Next, she called her three sons and other family members, all of whom were excited for her.
“Honestly, I was numb,” she said of the moment she realized she won. “I was like ‘Is it really true?’ I’d wake up in the middle of the night like, ‘Did I really win that million dollars?’ I kept telling everybody to pinch me, make sure I’m still awake.”
Lottery winners can either collect their prize as an annuity or as a lump-sum. Often referred to as a “lottery annuity,” the annuity option provides annual payments over time. A lump-sum payout distributes the full amount of after-tax winnings at once.
Mrs. Beamer chose to collect her winnings as a lump-sum, so she received close to 60 percent of the original total. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she wasn’t presented with a giant check like most lottery winners, but that hasn’t put a damper on her mood.
“It’s a real funny feeling to think that you won that much money,” she said. “I’ve never had a lot of money in my life and everybody always dreams about winning something like that, but I never thought I would.”
Sharing the wealth, she said she’s given each of her sons, Howard, James and Ren McNett, about $7,000 to start. She’s also purchased a used 2011 truck and is currently looking at a few used convertibles.
“I don’t need brand new vehicles,” she said, “but I have some work I want to have done on my trailer, it’s an old trailer that’s got some issues. Other than that, really, I’m just gonna enjoy life.”
Not a fan of travel, Mrs. Beamer plans to stay home and use some of her winnings to donate to organizations like the SPCA and the Rohde Center in Adams.
After her big win, she said she’ll definitely take another chance at the lottery in the future.
“Why not?” she said. “You never know, it might be a lucky year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.