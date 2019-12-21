WATERTOWN — Mayor-elect Jeffrey M. Smith isn’t giving up on his campaign promise to stop the $3.1 million court expansion project.
It’s near the top of his list of goals that the former city councilman will start working on as soon as he officially takes office on New Year’s Day.
He intends to meet with Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for this district, to discuss the plans to add a second courtroom on the first floor of City Hall.
Mr. Smith remains hopeful in convincing Judge Murphy that the second courtroom is unnecessary and the project is a waste of city taxpayer dollars.
“I’m not planning to pay lots of city taxpayer dollars and have court battles,” he said, adding he hopes to have Judge Murphy consider four or five alternatives.
Judge Murphy said he’ll sit down and talk to the new mayor about it.
“I don’t know the man. I’ve never met him,” he said. “Maybe it’s important to him as part of the process. I guess I’ll see what happens. I don’t see how anything is going to change.”
The state already has made some concessions on allowing a smaller courtroom that were hashed out by his predecessor, Judge James C. Tormey III, who died suddenly in June, Judge Murphy said. He won’t back down on anything that Judge Tormey worked out.
Judge Murphy also was disappointed and confused that council members were connecting the project with new criminal justice reforms going into effect Jan. 1. They failed to hire an engineer to design the project this past week, he said.
Yet Mr. Smith is having City Attorney Robert J. Slye look into the 1973 law that made it a requirement that city judges have their own courtrooms, how the city ended up with a second judge without the city having a say in the matter and whether there are any judges sharing courtrooms in the state.
While the courtroom project is a priority, there are “a laundry list of items” that he has set his sights on — several are issues he brought up during the campaign this fall.
The one pressing item that the new council will have to deal with is with the employment complaint against City Manager Rick Finn that accuses him of causing a hostile work environment. A consultant’s report is supposed to be completed any day now.
But Mr. Smith declined to comment on the situation because the report’s contents are not yet known.
The need for a third city summer pool, setting up a task force to look into hydroelectric, how to help out the financially-strapped Thompson Park Zoo and revisiting a new city charter after residents voted it down are some of those issues.
The hydroelectric task force — to be made up of residents, business and political leaders, those with engineering backgrounds — will look at a variety of issues that would help the city get through losing a contract with National Grid and result in losing millions of dollars in revenues.
“I want to start on it right away,” he said.
He’s been meeting with city department heads to let them know about the agenda he wants to set and the direction he wants to take the city. Many of the department heads weren’t with the city when he served as councilman and left the council six years ago.
Jesse C.P. Roshia, who will be joining the mayor on council on Jan. 1, also took part in the orientation as an incoming elected city official.
During those meetings, Mr. Smith introduced several ideas to the department heads that would save the city money or be more efficient.
They include switching to nighttime refuge and recycling pickup. He’s also proposed trucking garbage out to the landfill in Rodman, rather than to the transfer station. Both ideas would save money, he said.
After meeting with Development Authority of the North Country Executive Director James W. Wright, Mr. Smith believes that single-stream recycling “is a real good possibility.” If it happens, county residents would no longer have to separate recyclables.
He’d like the city to buy a leaf truck, so residents wouldn’t have to bag leaves and then drag them to the curb where public works crews put them in trucks. It would be more convenient for residents and more efficient, he said.
The loss of the zoo would be a big void in Thompson Park, so the city should agree to help the organization, he contended.
As for the City Charter, he would like to reintroduce the noncontroversial issues in what was proposed by the charter commission that failed in November. He’d like to see the language in the current charter cleaned up and the issues reintroduced.
Mr. Smith blames himself for the charter defeat. He could not campaign for it because he was in the middle of running for mayor, Mr. Smith said.
Replacing the pool and bathhouse at Thompson Park became the most hotly debated issue of the mayoral and council campaigns this fall. And it remains bothersome to the mayor-elect.
With the addition of the Thompson Park project, Mr. Smith is convinced that the city doesn’t need three pools, adding that it costs about $85,000 to operate each pool during the summer. The city should conduct a study to see if the pool at North Elementary School or the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds should close, he said.
The study should include the condition of the pools, what kinds of repairs are needed and how many people use them, he said. Mr. Smith would not say definitively whether one of the pools should be shut down.
Mr. Roshia hopes that the new council will reconsider bonding for the Thompson Park pool. The current council took $2.9 million from the city’s fund balance, a move that was criticized as a financial risk for the city.
“It’s something that we should clean up,” Mr. Roshia said.
He looks forward to getting to work on city issues. The meetings with department heads have been beneficial and taught him a lot that he didn’t know about city business.
Mr. Roshia said that Mr. Smith’s wealth of knowledge and history about the city will be a big help to him and the other council members.
It will be an inexperienced council, Mr. Smith said. The four council members have a total of five years experience on council.
During the fall campaign, Mr. Smith and Mr. Roshia and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo ran as a team. But both Mr. Roshia and Mr. Smith predict that Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero will work with them and that the entire council will get a lot accomplished.
“Golfgate” — the controversy involving encroachment issues of the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park — is a subject that Mr. Smith doesn’t even want to acknowledge. P.J. Simao, who owns Ives Hill Country Club, has been critical of the mayor-elect’s views on the subject and doesn’t think the city has resolved the encroachment issues.
“When I get done with the important issues, I’ll get to the golf club,” he said.
If You Go
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, Council Member Sarah V. Compo and Council Member
Jesse C.P. Roshia will take their oath of office at 4 p.m. Jan. 1 in the Flower Memorial Library.
