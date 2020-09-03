WATERTOWN — Three fire departments were dispatched to the Salmon Run Mall on Thursday morning for reports of smoke in a break room at Best Buy.
Town of Watertown Assistant Chief Jeff VanBrocklin said it appears a heating system kicked on at Best Buy after having been off during the summer months, which caused smoke to fill the break room. There were no flames, but employees were evacuated. They waited about an hour for firefighters to check heating units on the roof before returning back inside for work.
Fire crews from the town of Watertown, Sackets Harbor and Brownville assisted.
