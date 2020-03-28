Smoke, no fire at Carthage ‘High Rise’

CARTHAGE — Fire departments from Carthage and West Carthage responded to a call of a possible structure fire at Long Falls Apartments, 222 State St. Friday morning. A resident of the “High Rise” reported smoke in the hallway.
According to Kelly E. Bush, Town of Wilna Housing Authority executive director, a resident had left their apartment with food cooking on the stove.
“A neighbor called 911 and my staff immediately removed the food from the stove when we received notification. There was just smoke, no fire,” she said. “Safe cooking practices are critical and something everyone needs a reminder of. Very thankful for the fast response of the Carthage Fire Department.”
