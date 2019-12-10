WATERTOWN — Six people and several pets are safe after cigarettes apparently started a fire in the duplex where they were living Sunday.
At around 1 p.m., the city fire department and Fort Drum Fire Department responded to 442 Flower Ave. East for a duplex fire. City Fire Chief Dale Herman said the blaze was concentrated toward the back door. Three people living in the upstairs apartments, with their pets, escaped the house safely.
Three people downstairs did as well, though their three cats were missing. When looking for pets — or humans for that matter — firefighters keep in mind that they tend to retreat to areas of a house where they feel most comfortable. A dog might like it behind the couch or under a table.
Often times an adult retreats to the bathroom during a fire, while a child might run to his room, Mr. Herman said. As a result, crews were able to locate and return the three cats back to the family living downstairs.
The nature of the fire is accidental, Mr. Herman said. The upstairs tenants were smoking 40 minutes prior to the discovery of the fire, which leads investigators to believe the most probable cause is cigarettes, the chief said.
