WATERTOWN — Cleanup from the Christmas weekend snowstorm continued across the city and county on Wednesday, with state Department of Transportation crews assisting local teams.
According to the spokesperson for DOT Region 7, nearly two dozen operators and trucks were brought into the north country, from Albany, Utica, Syracuse and Hornell.
While some of those snowplow crews have been sent home already, some of them are still working in the region and are expected to stay on through the week.
“The bulk (of the crews) are still here and are expected to be released Friday,” the spokesperson said. “Those folks are helping out with continued cleanup efforts on state highways, and some are helping out the efforts in the city of Watertown.”
Over the course of the storm, DOT crews were clearing all state highways and assisting the city of Watertown with main corridor roads like Washington, LeRay, State and Arsenal streets. City crews were out in force Friday, clearing side streets and city-owned parking lots, with some roads fully cleared and some still in rough shape.
Public works crews and first responders worked around the clock this weekend during the storm that upended holiday travel, left motorists stranded on snow-blown roads far from their destinations and cut power to thousands.
The storm system swept the nation, leaving dozens of people dead in the Buffalo area alone. No fatalities have been reported locally.
Across the north country, police, medical and fire responders assisted drivers while plow crews cleared roads when visibility allowed.
City public works supervisor Patrick W. Keenan said crews will also be on the lookout for melting snow from the warmer temperatures forecast for the rest of this week and the weekend.
“The snow was a lot different this time than it was back in November — lot lighter snowfall this time, so that helps,” he said. The storm the weekend of Nov. 18 dumped almost 5 feet of snow on Watertown, and more in other parts of the region.
Mr. Keenan said there could be flooding depending on how warm it gets and how much rain the city sees.
“What we’re seeing, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a torrential downpour by any means so that should help out,” he said.
Joseph D. Plummer, Jefferson County’s fire and emergency management director, said Monday that the county 911 center was “extremely busy” over the weekend, logging 500 complaints a day.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services received more than 1,200 emergency calls during the storm.
Northern St. Lawrence County experienced the most extreme weather in Hammond, Morristown, Rossie, Macomb, DePeyster, Oswegatchie and Ogdensburg.
Jonathan W. Mitchell, St. Lawrence County’s deputy director of emergency services, said dispatchers received about 1,215 calls for assistance for stranded motorists, property and personal injury accidents, and trees/power lines down across roadways causing traffic hazards. The weather was so severe that St. Lawrence County activated its Emergency Operations Center in Canton to assist with managing the response.
More than 50 stranded motorists were rescued and brought to the Hammond Fire Department. Another 40 were taken to the Brier Hill station, according to their fire chiefs. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Gouverneur Fire Department, Saranac Lake Fire Department and Franklin County Emergency Services deployed tracked UTVs and snowmobiles to northern St. Lawrence County to help with the rescue operations.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.