WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties through Monday, which can only mean one thing is coming: snow.
The advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Sunday, and remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. There will also be a winter storm watch in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
A hazardous weather outlook has also been issued for parts of St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties, which will remain in effect through Sunday.
The weather service estimates between 4 and 7 inches of snow will accumulate during the winter weather advisory, and wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 35 mph.
During the winter storm watch, heavy snow is possible, the weather service said, and it’s estimated that between 7 to 10 inches of snow will accumulate. It’s possible certain areas may see heavier snow fall.
Travel could be very difficult, if not impossible, during this time. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday and Tuesday work commutes, the weather service said.
Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving, the weather service said.
