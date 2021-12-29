WATERTOWN — The Snowtown USA Committee announced Wednesday that its annual celebration of winter has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The committee said in a statement that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution, particularly in response to the increasing rates of viral transmission.”
“While cancellation of our 2022 event is disappointing, we feel it is necessary to do our part to keep our community safe,” the committee said.
It marks the second consecutive year the event has been canceled because of the pandemic.
Snowtown USA has historically been an annual event in which hundreds of community members participate in a wide range of winter events and activities that center around the celebration of snow.
Following the Blizzard of 1977, former CBS Evening News anchor Walter Cronkite coined the phrase “Snowtown USA” when reporting that a blizzard dumped some 220 inches of snow in Watertown.
A few years later, organizers used that same phrase as the name of the newly created festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.