WATERTOWN — Those looking to take part in the ice skating rink at the park circle, or ski and watch the opening ceremonies of Snowtown USA tonight will have to wait until February.

Due to little to no snow on the ground in Watertown, and warmer temperatures, the multi-day festival is now scheduled to take place the first weekend of February. Committee member David Daily hopes that the weather will cooperate.

