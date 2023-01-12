WATERTOWN — Those looking to take part in the ice skating rink at the park circle, or ski and watch the opening ceremonies of Snowtown USA tonight will have to wait until February.
Due to little to no snow on the ground in Watertown, and warmer temperatures, the multi-day festival is now scheduled to take place the first weekend of February. Committee member David Daily hopes that the weather will cooperate.
While reporting on how much snow was dumped on Watertown during the Blizzard of ’77, Walter Cronkite called Watertown “Snowtown USA.” Organizers used it as a name for a new festival.
The event is no stranger to fluctuating plans. In 2019, organizers moved the winter celebration up a month, from late February to a kickoff in mid-January, so there would be a better chance of snow on the ground.
A major snowstorm in late November left feet of snow in the Watertown area. Another dumping during the Christmas weekend blizzard brought total snowfall to more than 102 inches for 2022, according to data collected at the Watertown Filtration Plant.
But most of that snow, if not all in some areas, has melted.
According to AccuWeather, the high in Watertown on Thursday was 41 degrees, or 11 degrees above average, and the low was 29 degrees, or 19 degrees above average.
Mr. Daily said the temperatures have to be below 28 degrees in order for some of the events to go on.
He said they are “really excited” to bring the ice skating rink back, and if the weather cooperates, the outdoor skating rink at the park circle will be part of the festivities.
Opening festivities are scheduled for Feb. 3 at Dry Hill with the torch-lighting ceremony and fireworks.
FISU World University Games underway in Lake Placid and around St. Lawrence County have also faced weather challenges for outdoor events. Competitions are going on as planned, with the heavy help of snow-making equipment.
