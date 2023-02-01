WATERTOWN — For the first time in two years, SnowTown USA returns Friday.
David J. Daily, executive director of SnowTown USA, said the festival wasn’t held the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic so organizers are very excited to bring it back this year.
“We had to navigate around mother nature,” he said. “We’ve gone from one extreme to the other, we had the thaw in the middle of January … now we get the severe cold.”
The festival was originally scheduled for January, but due to a lack of snow, the event was postponed to this weekend.
The extremely cold weather, with the National Weather Service issuing a wind chill warning as wind chill values are expected to be as low as 45 degrees below zero, has forced the softball event to be moved to Sunday, when temperatures are expected to be higher. The National Weather Service in Buffalo is predicting the high temperature on Sunday to be 36 degrees. Friday’s high is expected to be 2 degrees below zero in Watertown.
Snow fell in Watertown on Wednesday, which is a good thing for SnowTown USA.
“It’s made SnowTown, SnowTown a little bit more,” Mr. Daily said.
The softball event so far has three teams, and officials are hoping for at least one more by Sunday.
For the first time in over 20 years, the park circle has been turned into an ice skating rink for the weekend, which people can enjoy as early as this afternoon.
Mr. Daily said the City Council was supportive of the freeze for the rink. He also commended the work of city engineers on the park circle freeze and the snowblocks that sculptors will use at Thompson Park.
“We’ve had so much more support this year, which is really gratifying,” he said.
Mr. Daily said he has heard a lot of feedback from people about how excited they are for the park circle freeze to be back.
The opening ceremony takes place Friday at Dry Hill Ski Area with speakers, a parade down the hill and fireworks. Those festivities kick off at 6 p.m. Phil DuMond will be playing music from 7 to 9 p.m. The first 100 people there will get free lift tickets on Friday night.
A pancake breakfast will be on Saturday at the American Legion in Brownville at a cost of $8 a person. There will also be basketball skills at the Downtown YMCA from 9 a.m. until noon, and then a free swim from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
The completion of the snow sculpting will take place with a viewing at noon Sunday.
Mr. Daily said they have approached local restaurants about donating food and gift certificates for the sculptors.
“I encourage everybody to come out, dress warm for it,” he said. “Come on out and do some skating, come on up and see the snow sculpting. We’ve got inside events going on inside also… come on out and support SnowTown USA.”
For a full list of events visit wdt.me/SnowTownUSA.
“The work that the SnowTown committee has done is amazing,” he said. “It’s not one person, it’s that whole committee that’s come together to really make this is a success, I’m so impressed with them.”
