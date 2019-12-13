WATERTOWN — With a degree in social work from a college in Tanzania’s former capital, Dar es Salaam, Shangwe Simile is eager to come and volunteer as an intern at the Watertown Urban Mission in order to gain practical and professional experience.
Ms. Simile, 33, is confident that the practical experience of working with people in the north country will add to her abilities in working with those in her home country after hearing from her uncle, who visited the Urban Mission in August, about the Mission and the possibilities of volunteering there.
“Having graduated as a social worker, I believe that I have skills in social and community service,” she wrote in a letter to David Simmons, a friend of the family. “I am looking for a place where I can be of service to others, a place where I can grow both personally and professionally.”
Her uncle, the Rev. Tito Kilale, recently visited Watertown and met some of the Urban Mission’s leaders and was involved with some community service for a few hours. Following this experience, he suggested that this would be a great place for his niece to add to her social work skills, something that the Mission’s Executive Director, Dawn Cole, agrees with.
“I’m happy to offer the internship opportunity, I’m just not sure about logistics,” she said.
Visa regulations will keep Ms. Simile from working for wages while in the U.S., so what is needed, said Ms. Cole, is a place for her to live and enough money to buy food and other necessary items. Rev. Kilale has written that they can provide for the airfare to and from Syracuse and to purchase health insurance.
Mr. Simmons and his wife met Ms. Simile and her family in 1997 when they were volunteering as English teachers in Tanzania, and he has no doubt she would be a great addition to the Urban Mission.
“Number one she has compassion and this would give her an added credential, so it could help her professionally, not to mention what it would do for the Mission,” he said. “She would be exposed to a variety of programs they offer at the Mission and could apply them to her work in Tanzania.”
According to Mr. Simmons, one of the local churches in Watertown has pledged $1,000 for Ms. Simile, but finding her a place to live remains the top priority because housing cannot be speculative — it has to be definite to obtain the visa.
“While I am not employed, I find that I have a lot of free time without using my skills for good cause,” Ms. Simile said in her letter. “So, it has been my aspiration to use this free time for community service — working as a social worker where I will gain experience needed as I look for employment in future.”
Anyone who wishes to help support Ms. Simile living in Watertown for six months beginning in May or June may contact Mr. Simmons at (315) 788-7418.
