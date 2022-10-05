Softball returns to Carthage field

Time Warp from Watertown placed second in The Best of the Best Coed tourney. Photo provided

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Park ball diamond was full of activity Sept. 10 with 12 teams coed softball teams competing in The Best of The Best Coed tourney, organized by Christopher Tehonica.

“It was a real good turnout,” said Mr. Tehonica. “It was good to see people at the ball park.”

