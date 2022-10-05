Softball returns to Carthage field

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Park ball diamond was full of activity Sept. 10 with 12 teams coed softball teams competing in The Best of The Best Coed tourney, organized by Christopher Tehonica.
“It was a real good turnout,” said Mr. Tehonica. “It was good to see people at the ball park.”
He expressed thanks to the village of Carthage for allowing use of the ballfield and to the village Police Department for “being visible.”
“I could not have expected better,” the organizer said of the tourney, noting he hopes to bring other tournaments to the park.
A team from Plattsburg Dirty Byrdz won the tourney, followed by Time Warp from Watertown.
