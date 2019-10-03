WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Soil & Water Conservation District has moved into a new home on Route 12 and will host an open house Thursday.
The district rented office space at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center on Route 232 since 1989 until it relocated in July to its new office, the former Widrick Electrical. Christine M. Watkins, executive director of the district, said the office was moved to expand the district’s educational programs and create a conservation education center.
“We’re pretty happy with the location,” Mrs. Watkins said.
The ribbon cutting for the new office will take place at 12:45 p.m., followed by the open house with refreshments from 1 to 4 p.m. Anyone planning to attend is requested to contact the office at 315-782-2749.
The district wants to incorporate a rain garden, riparian buffer, arboretum, and pollinator garden at its new office in the future.
