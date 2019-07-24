CLAYTON — Town Council has scheduled a public hearing for its proposed solar law during its annual meeting on Grindstone Island on July 24.
Deputy Supervisor Lance L. Peterson Sr. said the board wanted to hold a public hearing on the law as soon as possible to continue working toward its prospective adoption, and having it scheduled during the annual Grindstone Island meeting was “just how it fell.” The Joint Town and Village Planning Board has been working on the law for about seven months.
The public hearing on the law will not be the last. Mr. Peterson said the board plans to keep the hearing open and resume it during the next meeting on Aug. 14 at the town office. Mr. Peterson said he hopes to adopt the law by then, depending on the concerns residents bring forward.
“We’re not trying to slip anything by here,” Mr. Peterson said. “We just want to get the jump up if there are any issues.”
Anyone who wants to attend the meeting but has no means of venturing to the island on their own can ride a boat departing at 4 p.m. from the village docks near Frink Park on Riverside Drive.
Other topics of discussion at the meeting include the town’s intention to purchase its own 20-foot pontoon boat and trailer, for which it is soliciting sealed bids; its addition to Cerow Recreation Park Arena, annual internal audits and pavilion rentals, among other items, according to the agenda.
