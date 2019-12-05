WATERTOWN — Two soldiers assisted a husband and wife out of their car Wednesday evening after it caught fire at a red light off Interstate 81.
At around 5 p.m., the Town of Watertown Fire Department was dispatched to Exit 45, where it intersects with Arsenal Street. What appeared to be a crossover-type sport utility vehicle caught fire while it was stopped at the red light, Town of Watertown Assistant Chief Jeffrey VanBrocklin said.
It appeared the husband and wife who were inside the vehicle were trying to retrieve belongs from inside while it was on fire, so two soldiers from Fort Drum who were driving by pulled over and coaxed them out before the flames got too big, Mr. VanBrocklin said.
By the time fire crews got to the scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames, he said. The wife was not injured, and her husband was examined by town ambulance for possible smoke inhalation. Crews extinguished the fire in about five minutes, and it was later towed away, Mr. VanBrocklin said.
