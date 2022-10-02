Changes sought in occupancy tax rules

WATERTOWN — A series of town and village boards have asked Jefferson County to consider changing the laws around the occupancy tax it charges hotels, to include short-term vacation rental units.

The occupancy tax, also called a bed tax, is charged to hotels and motels in the county, at 3% of the money they make from room rates, minus some exemptions. The tax generated over $354,000 in 2020, but brought in nearly $521,000 in 2019. That money is split between the county and the towns and villages that host bed-tax paying businesses

