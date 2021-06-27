CARTHAGE — Music will return with Thursday concerts on both sides of the bridge.
Sponsored by the villages of Carthage and West Carthage, towns of Champion and Wilna and the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, along with 7News WWNY-TV, the Sounds of Summer concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from July 8 through Aug. 26.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of our Sounds of Summer Concert Series,” said Rebecca Wallen, chamber executive director. “Members of the community are invited to join us on Thursday evenings. Concerts will rotate between West Carthage Gazebo and the Carthage Farmers Market Pavilion. West Carthage will kick this summer series off with a community favorite, Mike Powell. Events are free to attend and all members of the community and surrounding area are welcome to come out and enjoy the music and the Sounds of Summer.”
West Carthage mayor Scott M. Burto points out the bands scheduled to perform at River Bend Park are all “hometown talent.”
“After not being able to hold gatherings, it’s great to get people out and be able to provide entertainment,” the mayor said.
The Carthage Farmers Market Pavilion is located on Riverside Drive in Carthage, and the West Carthage Gazebo is at River Bend Park on South Main Street in West Carthage. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs.
Concert lineup:
n July 8: Mike Powell, West Carthage
The West Carthage native and lacrosse standout turned musician/songwriter, Mike Powell has been performing for several years throughout the state. He opened for the Oak Ridge Boys as part of the Car-Freshner/FX Caprara KIA 2018 Concert Series.
n July 15: Rendition, Carthage
Rendition is a culmination of musicians from the Carthage area with well over 100 years of combined experience in music, instruments and performing.
Embracing different styles, likes and individual tastes, Rendition has pulled together a compilation of favorites with performances of rock and blues past and present, and a few surprise pieces, with something for everyone.
The band includes Michael Gillette; lead guitar, vocals; Robert Allen, percussion; William Bartram, bass, harmonies; Michelle “Shellie” Gaeta, lead vocals, keys and flute.
n July 22: Double Barrel Blues, West Carthage
The Syracuse-based Double Barrel, which has opened for national acts such as the Marshall Tucker Band, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and Savoy Brown, has been performing for nine years playing regional shows as well as some short touring.
The four-man band, which includes Mark Cloutier on lead guitar, vocals; John Hart, guitar/vocals; drummer Garnet Grimm Sr. and Bill Satterly, bass guitar, mainly performs original songs. They are multiple winners in the Upper State Independent Awards in the best blues music category. They were nominated for two Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMY) in blues for their 2010 album “Night Train Home” and for their 2014 album “Can You Feel It?”
The Double Barrel Blues band’s latest album is “10 Years Rocking The Blues.” It includes live tracks from the band’s appearances at Daytona Bike Week from 2010, live radio broadcast tracks and some studio tracks.
n July 29: The Nelson Brothers, Carthage
Started in 2009, billed as “Country Music for all occasions.”
n Aug. 5: To be announced, West Carthage
n Aug. 12: Fritz’s Polka Band, Carthage
Formed in 1978 is breaking the “polka” stereotype adding an eclectic mix, ranging from modern-style polka to country to blues to rock. The group was the first polka band to perform at a Woodstock Festival and was inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Hall of Fame.
Fritz’s Polka Band has made 19 recordings, which have achieved international airplay.
Band members include Fritz Scherz, piano accordion, button-box accordion, vocals; Gabe Vaccaro, bass guitar, guitar, vocals; Frank Nelson, guitar, bass guitar, vocals and Rick Szczyt, drums.
n Aug. 19: Tough Luck, West Carthage
A local favorite, Tough Luck, featuring David Scanlin plays rock ‘n’ roll from the 1950s and 1960s.
David Scanlin, a native of Carthage, is a seasoned musician with over 30 years of experience. As a singer and guitarist, he played with local groups such as Tightly Knit in the early 70s, which was the warm-up band for national recording artist Foreigner in 1977 at Potsdam’s Clarkson College, and Watertown’s most popular Southern Rock-n-Roll band called Fresh, which opened up for national recording artist Blue Oyster Cult in 1982. Currently besides performing with Tough Luck, Mr. Scanlin performs at many north country venues as a solo act or with “friends.” Tough Luck has been entertaining Northern New York venues since April 1983.
n Aug. 26: 10th Mountain Division Band, Carthage
Originally, the Army band was constituted as the 505th Coast Artillery Band on April 13, 1942. This band was activated on June 20, 1942 at Camp Edwards, Mass. The band received its current name Nov. 3, 1987 and was relocated to Fort Drum. The band has been deployed since World War II to perform in ceremonies, and in maintaining soldier readiness by improving troop morale through music.
In addition, the band, which has many ensembles and groups, performs at community events to improve relationships with the civilian population.
Rebecca Wallen, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said though she was unsure as to which group would be performing, whether it was the rock and roll band, the jazz ensemble or the brass quintet or another, it was sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
