CLAYTON — Daniel R. Hitchcock, 51, of Pawley’s Island, S.C., was charged Wednesday by state police with third-degree criminal sex act, a felony, as well as three misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual abuse and single count of endangering the welfare of a child.

He is accused of having sexual contact with a female under the age of 15 in the town of Clayton. Police did not specify when the alleged acts occurred.

He was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in Jefferson County Court.

