Updated: October 20, 2022 @ 4:59 pm
FELTS MILLS — A South Carolina man was arrested Thursday in the town of Rutland after being sought on a felony warrant.
State police say that Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was located at 31090 Route 3 in the town of Rutland.
Mr. Holmes was wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant for an alleged armed robbery, a felony warrant.
A press release from state police states that troopers made contact and apprehended Mr. Holmes at the residence without incident.
Mr. Holmes was taken to Jefferson County Central Arraignment Part court and was remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building while awaiting extradition by South Carolina law enforcement officials.
The Black River Police Department assisted state police.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Staff Writer
