ADAMS — A graduate of South Jefferson Central High School died in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire on July 31.
Alexander Barbur, 27, of Troy, near New Hampshire’s southern border with Massachusetts, was born in Watertown and graduated from South Jefferson in 2013. He died in the motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam, just south of Troy.
According to New Hampshire state police, Mr. Barbur was driving a 2009 Kawasaki ZX600R northbound on Route 12 in Fitzwilliam when the bike collided with a 2012 Jeep Compass that was turning left into a convenience store. Mr. Barbur was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
Witnesses told police that they saw the motorcycle traveling at an excessive rate of speed while passing other vehicles prior to the crash, according to police.
