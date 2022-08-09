Ogdensburg firefighters fight blaze on Caroline Street

ADAMS — A graduate of South Jefferson Central High School died in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire on July 31.

Alexander Barbur, 27, of Troy, near New Hampshire’s southern border with Massachusetts, was born in Watertown and graduated from South Jefferson in 2013. He died in the motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam, just south of Troy.

