South Meadow Street closed to traffic today

A tangle of caution signs sit in a trailer. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — South Meadow Street from Stone Street to Arsenal Street will be closed today beginning at 7:30 a.m. while officials pave the area, the city’s Department of Public Works announced on Monday.

Standard protocol will be followed by public work crews to establish traffic control. They will install temporary barricades, signage, and have on-site flagmen throughout the project.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.