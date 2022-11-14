WATERTOWN — South Meadow Street from Stone Street to Arsenal Street will be closed today beginning at 7:30 a.m. while officials pave the area, the city’s Department of Public Works announced on Monday.
Standard protocol will be followed by public work crews to establish traffic control. They will install temporary barricades, signage, and have on-site flagmen throughout the project.
