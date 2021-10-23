WATERTOWN — City Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani admitted that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith drove him to run for council.
He has served on council for about five months after getting appointed to a vacant seat.
Mr. Spaziani had no intention of running for the seat, but Mayor Smith has just upset him so much about the way he runs city government that he decided to put his hat in the ring.
“He does what he wants to do,” Councilman Spaziani said.
So he got into the race late. He’s running as a write-in candidate. His name doesn’t appear on the ballot.
To vote for him, voters must write his name within a box on the ballot that’s under “City Council Vote for Two.”
He stressed that voters have to make sure that they fill out the box for a four-year seat — not for a two-year term — for their vote to count. And they must write in “Leonard Spaziani,” and no other variation, or again it won’t count.
“I think I do have a chance,” he said.
The councilman said a vote for him is a vote for someone who’s not afraid to speak his mind — he says exactly what he thinks about an issue. He won’t back down from the mayor, he said.
“I don’t trust him,” he said.
He’s tired of the mayor going on his own to make decisions, without letting him and Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero know about his plans.
It happened with a funding request from the Hospice of Jefferson County. They weren’t told about it. The mayor also was in secret negotiations for single-stream recycling and with Pamelia town officials on a water agrement, he said.
The councilman opposes a plan to go to single-stream recycling, citing its cost. Residents are happy with the way it’s done now, he said.
He also opposes a $1.6 million streetscape project that includes a section of Court Street. Plans call for making that section of downtown more walkable.
“Watertown is not a quaint New England village,” he said.
Councilman Spaziani also thinks that the city should repair the Alteri and Flynn pools because the city needs three pools.
He also proposes going to a complaint-driven codes enforcement office by adding more staff. They can then go out to look for violations.
Residents need for him to stay on council to keep the mayor in line, he said.
Age: 74
Education: Business Administration, SUNY Oswego
Work: Retired, transportation field, part-time security at Dulles State Office Building
Family: Wife Anne, two grown sons
