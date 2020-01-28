The director of the Jefferson County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and a local radio personality with the Border 106.7 were caught up in an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 that shook the Caribbean on Tuesday.
Heather and Johnny Spezzano were vacationing in Seven Mile Beach in Nergil, Jamaica, when they felt the earthquake, Mrs. Spezzano wrote in response to a Facebook message inquiry from the Times. The ground shook three times, each time stronger and longer than the last; waves rolled in from the ocean and buildings swayed, Mrs. Spezzano, head of the SPCA, wrote. They felt the quake at 2:10 p.m.. and it lasted for five to eight minutes.
No one at the beach was injured, Mrs. Spezzano said, although she heard that some businesses in nearby towns sustained goods damaged.
“Eventually it stopped, but it felt like your lounge chairs were sinking in the sand,” she wrote. “We didn’t know what was happening, we then heard the tsunami warning and made way inland.”
A strike-slip faulting on a plate boundary northwest of Jamaica and south of Cuba caused the earthquake in the Caribbean Sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake spread to not only Cuba and Jamaica, but also to the Cayman Islands, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Bahamas and southern Florida.
