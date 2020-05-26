WATERTOWN — Heather Spezzano, who has held the position of executive director of the Jefferson County SPCA since September 2017, has left the job.
According to Sheila Crowley, vice president of the shelter’s board and a spokesperson for the shelter, the board was notified of Mrs. Spezzano’s departure on May 15. Because it is considered a confidential personnel matter, the board is unable to comment on exactly why Mrs. Spezzano left, other than that she left for personal reasons.
Mrs. Spezzano declined comment Tuesday.
Because of the sudden nature of Mrs. Spezzano’s departure, the shelter is still advertising to fill the position and hoping to find a replacement soon. In the meantime, shelter operations are still up and running.
According to an IRS Form 990 for the nonprofit organization, the shelter took in $480,523 in total revenue in 2018, with $451,716 going toward expenses, resulting in a profit of $28,807. Mrs. Spezzano’s salary for the year, with an average of 40 hours of work a week, was $56,135.
According to Ms. Crowley, the shelter will maintain its COVID-19 status for awhile, seeing cases by appointment only. Adoptions are continuing to take place and a limited number of animals are still coming in to the SPCA. Spay and Neuter Initiative Programs (SNIPS) and Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), like all shelter programs, are happening, and Ms. Crowley does not know when non-COVID-19 measures will resume and people will be allowed back into the shelter without appointment.
Heather didn’t actually step down, but was fired. I’m not sure why the board members are trying to protect her but this is false information and our community deserves the truth.
