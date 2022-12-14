HENDERSON — The special committee put together to review the town’s island district zoning after a moratorium was put in place has recommended that campgrounds still be allowed in the island district.
The committee met in October, November and December.
“The committee did a great job trying to balance the town’s goal of development and some of the residents’ desires to protect the town’s uniqueness in particular to the island district,” said Sara S. Freda, community development coordinator with the Jefferson County Planning Board. She provided technical assistance.
Concerned residents asked for the moratorium in response to Sun Communities, which owns Association Island and the adjacent Hovey’s Island, potentially wanting to expand its campground on Association Island to Hovey’s.
Ms. Freda said that the group assessed each use that is permitted in the island district, and that the group wanted to ensure the intent of the island district stays the same. That intent, she added, is “to allow for controlled development of existing lands while preventing overcrowding and obstruction of public business,” according to the town’s zoning law.
She said that there were similarities between the island and lakefront district, and found that some uses are allowed in the island district, but not in the lakefront district.
One of the uses that is allowed in the island district but not the lakefront district is campgrounds, which are allowed in the island district with a special-use permit.
Committee members initially decided to recommend not allowing campgrounds in the island district, but decided to keep campgrounds under special-use permits, with some changes.
Robert A. Aliasso Jr., who is a member of the committee and is the assistant chair of the town’s zoning board of appeals, said part of the plan includes reducing density in the island district.
Mr. Aliasso said the criteria used to reduce the density was a single family home per campground, which would take up about a half-acre lot. This means that two single-family RVs could be put on one acre of land.
Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said that the park model is a unit that is recognized by the RVIA, which has the RV as a travel-trailer. Generally, these RVs are 40 feet long, and 10 feet wide, Mr. Glaser said, adding that they normally don’t get any larger than 450 square feet.
If Hovey’s Island becomes a campground, Sun Communities would provide the RV, set up the RV and place it on the lot before renting it out to customers.
Mr. Glaser said they may look at the density rules as he says that having a half-acre lot for a 40 feet long, 10 feet wide may be too much land.
“It’s a huge lot for a small unit,” he said.
The town supervisor went on to say that he believes there will be “some tweaks” to what was recommended by the committee.
Mr. Glaser also complimented the work of the committee.
“I think they did a wonderful job,” he said. “It gives us a good basis to start with, and I think we can do some slight tweaking.”
He said that they are doing research now so they can make sure that they can ensure that people are satisfied.
Board member Matthew Owen also said he appreciated the work that was done by the committee.
“It was refreshing to hear all of the good ideas that came out of that,” he said.
Mr. Owen said the committee was not going to make the area extremely dense. “I think the committee tried their best at least to respect everybody, and hold off on really really dense stuff,” he said.
The committee also recommended extending the moratorium in case the board runs out of time, which the board will discuss at its next meeting in January.
“Working through the time bars that we have to do the public hearing and everything … it’s going to be very close,” Mr. Aliasso said.
The moratorium is scheduled to expire in early March.
The committee was made up of two members each from the town board, planning board and zoning board of appeals along with the town zoning enforcement officer.
