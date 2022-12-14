Panel backs allowing campgrounds in island district of Henderson

A special committee put together to review the town of Henderson’s island district has recommended that campgrounds continue to be allowed in the district, with some changes. Provided photo

HENDERSON — The special committee put together to review the town’s island district zoning after a moratorium was put in place has recommended that campgrounds still be allowed in the island district.

The committee met in October, November and December.

