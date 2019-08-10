n BLACK RIVER — The village Board of Trustees has set a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place, to schedule a public hearing about a proposed increase in the sewer rates.
Special meeting on sewer rates
