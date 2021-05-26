FISHERS LANDING — Everyone involved in a rollover crash with entrapment near Routes 12 and 180 on Wednesday afternoon walked away with minor injuries.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, a Ford F-150 pickup truck collided with a Spectrum truck at the intersection. The driver of the Spectrum truck was reportedly entrapped as the vehicle came to rest on its side after the collision.
First responders were able to extricate the driver from the windshield, Clayton Fire Chief Christopher J. Barton said, adding that it appears there were two others involved in the crash. All of them walked away with very minor injuries, he said, and no one was taken to a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.