HENDERSON — With the warming temperatures outside come opportunities for local fishermen to head out onto the water to see what they can reel in. In Henderson, the first opportunity of the upcoming season is the Spring Classic, running from May 13 to 16.
In the Classic, anglers can go for walleye, Northern pike, brown trout, lake trout and pickerel. The next tournament will be the fourth Bass Season Opener from June 19 to 20, with participants fishing for smallmouth bass, walleye and brown trout.
The next will be the Summer Slam from Aug. 26 to 29. Fish to catch in the derby will be both largemouth and smallmouth bass as well as walleye and salmon.
For each fishing derby, participants may register at these locations: Chaumont Hardware, B&J Bait in Dexter, Henderson Bait & Tackle, and Henchen Marina. The entry fee for each adult participant in any of the derbies is $20. Participants 15 and under may fish for free, and there is a cost of $25 for Captain’s Purse, all with 100% payback.
For additional information, contact Derby Director Captain Burnie Haney at 315-408-7622 or burniehaney@gmail.com.
