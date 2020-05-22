Latest News
- Massena Police Department charges Massena man with rape, other charges
- State police to crack down on drunk driving Memorial Day weekend
- Alleged crack in camper leads to drug charge for Watson man
- Friday update: Lewis County confirms another positive virus test; total reaches 23
- Spring stroll in Sackets
- Massena Central Board of Education approves new dog therapy policy
- Barbecue May 30 to give hot meals to Oswego families in need
- Oswego County Legislature freezes hiring and spending in ‘these uncertain times’
