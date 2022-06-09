WATERTOWN — A unit at Beaver Meadows Apartments caught fire late Wednesday.
Shortly before midnight, the Town of Watertown Fire Department was called to the apartment complex behind Target on Route 3. Firefighters found moderate smoke on the first floor when they got there, and everyone in the building had evacuated safely. The sprinkler system extinguished the flames.
“The sprinkler definitely did its job,” said Fire Chief Dave Johnston.
Fire crews stayed on scene for a few hours to ventilate the first, second, third and fourth floors of the 40-unit apartment building.
There were no injuries, and one apartment unit sustained water and smoke damage.
Beaver Meadows is part of COR Development Co.’s Towne Center complex.
Fire departments assisting at the scene were from Sackets Harbor, Brownville and one engine from the city of Watertown.
