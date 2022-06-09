WATERTOWN — An apartment at Beaver Meadows Apartments caught on fire late on Wednesday.
Shortly before midnight, the Town of Watertown Fire Department was called to the apartment complex behind Target on Route 3 for the fire. They found moderate smoke on the first floor when they got there, and everyone in the building had evacuated safely. The sprinkler system, however, was able to extinguish the flames.
“The sprinkler definitely did its job,” said town of Watertown Fire Chief Dave Johnston.
Fire crews had to stay on the scene for a few hours afterward to ventilate the first, second, third and fourth floor of the 40-unit apartment building.
There were no injuries, and one apartment unit sustained water and smoke damage. Fire departments assisting at the scene were from Sackets Harbor, Brownville and one engine from the city of Watertown.
