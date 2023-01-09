An eastern gray squirrel who clearly can’t read parked itself on this dumpster on Sterling Street in Watertown Monday afternoon. The squirrel appeared to have a cache of nuts nearby and was nibbling away as dark clouds and snow flurries moved in. The National Weather Service is calling for a high of 26 degrees Tuesday and a low of 13 degrees overnight before warming back up toward the end of the week. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times
