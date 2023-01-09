Latest News
- Family, community gather for funeral of former Watertown Mayor Tom Walker
- College football: Former Syracuse sack leader Freeney selected to College Football Hall of Fame
- County to begin taking nonemergency dispatch calls from Ogdensburg
- College men’s lacrosse: Syracuse to retire Mike Powell’s jersey number
- Watertown sued over tax sale process for Main Avenue property
- Fort Drum officials work on plan to protect nesting bald eagles
- State attorney general obtains restitution for customers misled by pet store chain
- Massena junior high school recognized for career-readiness efforts
