CARTHAGE — Jean St. Croix was selected to be the 2020 addition to the Carthage Central School District Hall of Achievement. The Carthage graduate recently retired as a special education instructor in the district. Mr. St. Croix was also a coach for lacrosse, soccer, basketball and volleyball.
Nominated by colleague Kirk A. Ventiquattro along with parents of former students, David and Alicia Bach, Bill and Kathy Sochia and Rhea Roggie, Mr. St. Croix is described as a caring and involved educator who made a difference in the lives of many.
Established in 2004, the Distinguished Contributor Hall of Achievement recognizes and celebrates persons associated with the school district who have made outstanding contributions of time and talent, and served as positive role models for students of the district and the community at large. All inductees’ pictures and plaques are displayed in the Commons Area outside of the High School Auditorium.
The Hall of Achievement Induction will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 in the high school commons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.