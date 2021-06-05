CARTHAGE — On Pentecost Sunday, St. James Catholic Church held another segment of its 200th anniversary celebration.
As one of the oldest churches in the state, parishioners opted to have a year-long commemoration of its 200 years instead of having one big celebration.
In May, the parish had a special Mass followed by a reception to honor the Sisters of St. Joseph and the Augustinian friars. Both groups served the parish and Augustinian Academy for years.
The Mass was attended by a number of members of the Sisters of St. Joseph, some of whom taught at Augustinian Academy. Mass was said by the Rev. Joseph Genito, Order of Saint Augustine. Members of the Carthage Knights of Columbus Father John Cosmic Council 291 took part in the procession entering the church for Mass and exiting.
According to Joseph Margrey, anniversary committee chair, the idea for the celebration came from the church pastor, the Rev. Donald A. Robinson.
“I think it was a wonderful event,” he said. “On the 200th anniversary of the parish, it was important that we recognize the contribution and many years of faithful service the Sisters of St. Joseph and Augustinian Friars provided to our community. Having Father Genito attend and give the homily had special meaning because he is a native son of Carthage and a graduate of Augustinian Academy.”
During his homily, Father Genito spoke of the history of St. James and of attending the Catholic school. At the end of the service, Father Genito and Father Robinson unveiled a piece of art, depicting the “Our Mother of Good Counsel,” dedicated to the Augustinian friars. Two plaques explain the significance to the image to the Augustinians along with the prayer to Our Mother of Good Counsel.
Following Mass, two crimson red maple trees were ceremoniously planted by nuns and the visiting priest on the church’s front lawn.
The Mass was also highlighted by the return of the St. James Family Choir after a 14-month absence due to the pandemic restrictions.
This was the first Mass held under the eased restrictions eliminating social distancing and mask wearing for fully vaccinated people.
The parish has held a monthly event to commemorate the 200th anniversary with a celebration of marriage in February, a Lenten Parish Mission “Dare to be Holy” in March and celebrating children of St. James in April with special events at Augustinian Academy. The day of the children’s event, which was open to the public, included a visit from Zoo New York at Thompson Park and a make-your-own-sundae activity.
In January, there was to be a New Year’s Eve dinner. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that event was postponed and is planned for Dec. 31. The St. James Fair, which was to be the June celebration for the 200th anniversary, was also canceled.
“We made the decision to cancel because the requirements from New York state were just too difficult for us to accomplish with the limited resources we have,” Mr. Margrey said. “We would have needed many more volunteers and two to three extra days to set up.”
As a fundraiser to recoup some of the funds, a chicken barbecue is planned for June 19 with pre-sale tickets available at a cost of $10 each.
St. James Catholic Church was the third parish founded in the state in 1785. James D. LeRay de Chaumont donated land on July 7, 1818 to erect a church with the title transferred to trustees in 1821. The Society of St. James Church Carthage was incorporated on Sept. 25, 1825 into the Diocese of Albany.
Upcoming activities include a cookbook to be released in July, a collection of recipes from parishioners; a parish picnic in August; a Eucharistic Celebration in September; Harvest Apple Festival in October; a time to give thanks in November and Carthage Festival Trees in December.
In addition, St. James parishioner Michael Sligar, updated a booklet about the art which abounds in the church — “Symbols, Painting, Statues and Signs within Saint James Catholic Church.” Copies of the booklet are available through the church rectory.
The parish is also compiling a parish history from 1977 forward and is seeking information or pictures from parish organizations. Items may dropped off at the parish rectory, 327 West St. or send them to Todd Norrgard at tnorrgard@hotmail.com with the subject line that reads “info for parish history.”
