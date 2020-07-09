St. James Fair raffle winners announced

CARTHAGE — Due to restrictions against social gathering, St. James parish did not hold its annual fair this year. However, to make up for the loss, the church has a “No Fair-Fair” campaign to solicit funds and went ahead with its raffle and fair memorial.
The fair raffle drawing took place after Mass on June 28.
2020 Fair Raffle winners are:
First place, $550 each: Rose Ball and Sandy Stone
Second place, $100 each: MaryJean Thomas, Sister Annunciata Collins, Eric Woods, Bethany and Monica Bockus, Mary O’Dett, Martha Pietruch, Jane Reape, Debbie Green, Kim Schexnayder and Francis J. Burke.
According to the parish treasurer, the 2020 fair, which originally had a goal of $30,000, is showing a profit of $11,500 from raffle tickets, fair memorial and donations.
The No Fair-Fair campaign is ongoing. Donations may be made by check, written to St. James Fair, and sent to St. James Church, 375 West St., Carthage, NY 13619 or through the church’s or school’s websites at catholicsofcarthagecopenhagen.org/home.html or c-augustinian.org.
For more information, call the parish office at 315-493-3224. Profits from the St. James Fair benefit Augustinian Academy.
