The Fastrac building on State Street is damaged after a pickup truck crashed into it Wednesday morning. Ben Muir/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A truck crashed into the Fastrac on State Street Wednesday morning, resulting in minor injuries to a staff member inside.

According to city police, shortly before 4:45 a.m., a pickup truck crashed into the Fastrac building at 1709 State St.

The staff member inside at the time was transported to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries. The crash was accidental, city police say, and the driver was cited for unsafe starting.

The gas station will be closed until repairs are made and district managers make further decisions.

