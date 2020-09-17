WATERTOWN — One suspect exited a house on Bronson Street peacefully after a nearly hour-long standoff with police on Thursday.
Shortly after noon, city police responded to 809 Bronson St., where a man inside had allegedly been on the phone with an officer when he made a broad threat against law enforcement and said he had a firearm, said Det. Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr.
Several officers responded to the scene, set up a perimeter and closed off the street. Police were able to reach a family member of the man inside, who lived down the street.
The family member, apparently the father of the man inside, spoke with him over the phone. A negotiator on the scene also made contact with the man inside.
After about 50 minutes, the man came out with his arms raised and was securely taken into custody. It appears there were no other people inside the house. At no point was there a display of weapons from the suspect. No charges were filed as of 1:15 p.m., and police remained on the scene waiting for a search warrant to go inside and see if there are in fact firearms inside.
(1) comment
Glad it worked out. Kudos to the WPD.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.