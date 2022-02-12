WATERTOWN — City police have the 300 Block of North California Avenue closed as a person is barricaded inside a house in the area.
City police had been working at the scene for roughly 12 hours since they were called to the house at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, law enforcement were still on scene of the standoff. State police, which has resources useful to this particular incident, were called in by city police to assist. No police had entered the house yet.
This story will be updated when more details are available.
