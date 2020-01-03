The buzzes and alarms that automatically emitted from cell phones Tuesday afternoon may have rattled many people on the eve of the new year.
The accompanying phrase “Dangerous life-threatening travel,” was also an attention-getter.
The dings and things originated from the National Weather Service in Buffalo as part of a new category — snow squalls — added to its emergency wireless weather alerts.
The Weather Service defines a snow squall as “an intense, but limited duration, period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty surface winds and possibly lightning (generally moderate to heavy snow showers). Snow accumulation may be significant.”
That was the situation developing at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday when the alerts went out to area cell towers, which relayed the message to cell phone customers. Depending on phone settings, the alerts attracted different levels of attention; some literally alarming.
The accompanying text with the bulletin included:
“A dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Fair Haven Beach State Park to near Lyons, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph ... IMPACT ... Dangerous life-threatening travel.”
Michael J. Fries, warning coordination meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said Thursday that the agency has been providing similar alerts to cell phones concerning tornadoes and flash floods for several years. It has wanted to add the snow squall alert, but the NWS was awaiting approval from the Federal Communications Commission.
“That finally came through,” he said.
According to the New York Times, the Weather Service’s parent agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, announced in January 2018 that it was introducing snow squall alerts nationwide primarily to help prevent deadly car crashes.
A NOAA news release issued a year ago said that major snowstorms are predicted days ahead giving emergency managers time to preposition resources and urge the public to prepare and take shelter. But snow squalls are different.
“They move in and move on or fizzle out quickly, and typically last less than an hour,” the NOAA release says. “The sudden white-out conditions combined with falling temperatures produces icy roads in just a few minutes. Squalls can occur where there is no large-scale winter storm in progress and might only produce minor accumulations.”
The snow squall alerts have been issued in other parts of the state, but the Watertown area received its first on Tuesday, Mr. Fries said.
“The idea behind them is to alert people in advance of a time when a snow squall, a rapid decrease in visibility with snow, will greatly effect transportation for less than an hour,” Mr. Fries said.
The warnings won’t be issued when the NWS has other active advisories.
“Typically, you wouldn’t get them when you’re under a lake effect snow warning or whatnot,” Mr. Fries said. “These are to alert drivers in advance that conditions will rapidly be deteriorating. Typically, we’ll only issue them for places that have a major freeway going through — in your case, I-81.”
Mr. Fries said that “typically” the other major travel routes to be affected by the alerts issued from the Buffalo NWS are in the I-86 and I-90 corridors.
“We draw an area on a map and any cell phone tower in that area will activate the alert to peoples’ cell phone within that box,” Mr. Fries said. “It’s the same way for a tornado warning.”
The snow squall emergency wireless alerts are being rolled out carrier by carrier, Mr. Fries said.
“Until Jan. 8, it still may not be all carriers doing it,” he said. “But within the next few days, they’ll all be on board; all U.S. carriers anyway.”
The Tuesday alert, or perhaps the individual alert setting on phones, caught many people by surprise. The warning turned many public gathering places, like restaurants, into symphonies of cell phone alarms.
Chaumont resident Danna Kirsch Moles was a passenger as her husband was driving them home from Utica on Tuesday along the Thruway (I-90) when both of their phones rang with “ear-piercing” beeps that started them.
Mrs. Kirsch Moles wrote about the episode on social media, which she shared with the Times: “Luckily I wasn’t driving, so I could read the text and assure us that there wasn’t a tsunami or nuclear bomb going off,” she wrote. “We drove through the brief squall and both commented that had either one of us been driving alone with phone out of reach, it would have really been distracting and terrifying ... and definitely dangerous.”
People living in Northern New York expect snow, Mrs. Kirsch Moles noted. “Don’t alarm us while we drive through a snow squall,” she wrote.
There is an option for that. Settings for alerts can be muted on cell phones — at your own risk.
NOAA’s new GOES-16 satellite, recent improvements in Doppler radar, increased supercomputing capacity and more accurate and detailed weather models are helping NOAA forecasters more quickly identify snow squalls and other localized short-term weather events.
If a snow squall warning is issued for your area, NOAA says the best bet is to avoid or delay motor travel until the squall passes through your location.
“There truly is no safe place on the highway during a snow squall, but if you are already in transit and cannot exit the road in time, drive very slowly and allow plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you,” NOAA recommends.
