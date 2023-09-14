(Dreamstime/TNS)

WATERTOWN — State Attorney General Letitia James announced an agreement Thursday with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that will protect incarcerated people’s reproduction rights while they are in custody.

In the prepared statement, James said that the Sheriff’s Office will institute new policies and require more training at the county’s jail, the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, after an investigation found an inmate was denied timely abortion care.

