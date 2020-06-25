WATERTOWN — The city won’t receive its entire $4.6 million June state aid payment on time.
The state is sending the city 80 percent of its June payment, with $923,951 that won’t be paid.
City Comptroller James E. Mills said that he received a phone call from the state on Wednesday with the news. He doesn’t know specifically why the city won’t get the full amount of $4.619,756, only that the state was blaming the fiscal crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s only a delay,” he said.
The city’s fiscal budget ends June 30, a time when the city can experience cash flow issues for payroll.
Watertown is one of 12 cities across the state that’s getting shortchanged in the June state aid bill, he said.
State officials said the delay is being blamed for the state waiting for federal help in the crisis.
Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said there is no time schedule to release the money, saying it would be up to whether the federal government provides aid to states to help them offset the downturn caused by the pandemic.
Auburn, Syracuse, Amsterdam and Rochester are some of the other cities that are not getting a full state aid payment in June.
